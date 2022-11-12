Air accidents | Two planes collided during an air show in Texas

The number of possible victims is not yet known.

Two planes collided with each other and crashed into the ground during an air show in the city of Dallas, Texas, reports the news agency Associated Press.

According to the US Aviation Administration, the Boeing B-17 and Bell P-63 planes collided with each other and crashed into the ground around 10:30 PM Finnish time on Saturday evening.

According to the authorities, it is unclear how many people were in both planes at the time of the accident.

Videos uploaded to Twitter show the two planes colliding and then crashing to the ground.