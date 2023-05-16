Air accidents | This is now known about the Hawk crash

AIR FORCE The Hawk jet trainer crashed in Keuruu on Monday afternoon, May 15.

The pilots saved themselves by ejecting. The plane fell in a swampy and wooded area, and the fall did not pose a danger to bystanders.

The plane and all its parts were already found on Monday, but the plane is in very bad shape.

The investigation of the accident continued on Tuesday, and some new information was already obtained about the reasons that led to the crash.

The wreckage of the plane rests in a marshy area in a dense coniferous forest.

Accident occurred in the middle of an aerial combat exercise involving two jet trainers.

Towards the end of the exercise, another plane broke away from the battle. The plane’s pilots noticed abnormal vibrations in the plane and made an emergency report.

In the exercise, the planes flew at an altitude of about 1.5–2 kilometers. The pilots launched the ejection seats at an altitude of less than 500 meters. They were conscious when they were found and walked to the ambulance on their own two feet.

The accident investigation is led by engineer lieutenant colonel Juha Vantila.

Tuesday the engineer lieutenant colonel in charge of the accident investigation Juha Vantila told STTthat the engine of the Hawk training plane has already shut down before the plane hit the ground.

“The information here is that the plane’s engine was already turned off at the time of the collision. So the engine has not shut down due to the collision,” Vantila said.

So far, the cause of the engine shutdown is unknown. According to Vantila, engine tests can take up to weeks.

DEFENSE forces presented the crash site to the media on Tuesday afternoon. The wreck rests in a marshy area in a dense coniferous forest. Parts of the machine have spread over a wide area.

The crash machine’s mission recorder, which is like a lighter version of the black box, has also been found.

The recorder measures and records the speed, height and acceleration of the plane during the flight, but according to Vantila, it is not helpful in engine studies.

The Defense Forces presented the crash site to the media on Tuesday. In the photo, the director of the Air Force School, Colonel Vesa Mäntylä.

There are parts of the machine in a large area in the forest.

From the machine a 30-year-old flight instructor and a 25-year-old student were saved. The teacher had 700 flying hours in Hawkes and the student had 100 hours.

There was no new information about the health of the pilots on Tuesday, but they had already been heard from on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

According to information from Vantila, the pilots were getting out of the hospital on Tuesday.

An Air Force major interviewed next to the wreckage at the crash site Teemu Mahlamäki told Ilta-Sanom the pilots were relieved that they had managed to steer the plane before the ejection seats were launched to such a place that the crash did not pose a danger to the population.

The pilots of the other plane involved in the exercise have also already been consulted.

Tuesday STT said that about the Hawk that crashed on Monday a chairlift has also been performed in December 1988.

The plane had been landing at Pirkkala Airport in Pirkanmaa, when the plane’s landing gear had failed on the landing runway. The pilots on the plane deployed the ejection seats as the plane slid to the ground on fire. Both survived with minor injuries.

Engineer lieutenant colonel Juha Vantila also confirmed that it is the same plane.

There are still 32 Hawks in use in Finland. The accident that happened on Monday was the 11th accident that happened to the machine type.

On Tuesday, the planes remained on the ground. The Air Force has been informed that the planes will not fly until more information has been received on the causes that led to the accident.

Correction 16.5. 5:09 p.m.: Teemu Mahlamäki described as Vesa Mäntyla from the caption.