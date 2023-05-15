Air accidents | The Hawk plane crashed, two were saved by the ejection seat – “They walked on their own two feet”

According to the Air Force, the pilots have been submitted for further investigations.

of the AIR FORCE The Hawk jet trainer crashed on Monday afternoon in Keuruu.

The pilots were saved by the ejection seat, the Air Force said on Twitter.

Suur-Keuruu magazine according to which two pilots parachuted into the swamp area.

Air Force Chief of Staff Brigadier General Timo Herranen told HS that both pilots were conscious when reached.

“They walked on their own feet,” says Herranen.

Pilots has been submitted for further investigation. However, Herras does not have more detailed information about the health of the pilots for now.

“It is clear that after something like this, extensive health examinations will be carried out.”

According to Herranen, the accident happened in the “normal training situation” of flight training.

“For the time being, I will not comment on the reasons in more detail. A normal air accident investigation will be conducted into what happened,” says Herranen.

Middle Finland the rescue service sent nine units to the accident site near Heinäsentie. The alarm about the accident was given at 14:15. The accident site is located southwest of the center of Keuruu.

The accident area is closed. Central Finland’s rescue service says that “the situation is under control”.

According to Timo Herranen’s understanding, the plane’s fall has not caused any danger to bystanders.

“The plane is now there on the ground, the area is isolated and rescue operations are underway.”

Internal Finland police said on Twitter that they are directing road traffic in the area.

Hawk jet training machine photographed at Tikkakoski 2018.

Hawk planes have been in accidents eleven times to date, it turns out From the Air Force website. In most of the accidents, the pilots managed to escape with the help of an ejection seat, but in five cases there were also fatalities.

The first of the accidents happened in 1981, when a Satakunta aviation training plane crashed into the ground. The passenger on board the plane was seriously injured in the accident and the pilot died. The most recent is from 2013, when one pilot of the plane was saved with the help of an ejection seat, but the other died.

The conscripts of the Air Force Academy supported the field investigation phase of the 2013 Perhon Hawk accident by participating in terrain searches.

The news is updated.

Correction on Monday 15.5. 3:44 p.m.: In the story, it was previously erroneously written that people died in four Hawk crashes. In reality, five accidents claimed lives.