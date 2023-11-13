Air accidents | Five US soldiers died in the Mediterranean

According to the United States, the incident is not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza.

Five a US soldier has died in a plane crash in the eastern Mediterranean on Friday evening, reported CNN. According to the authorities, the accident occurred during a routine refueling operation. It was a military training exercise.

Search and rescue operations began immediately after the accident. According to CNN, it is unclear what exactly happened in the accident. The investigation of the accident is still in progress, and the authorities have not given more details about the accident.

The United States has moved two aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean due to the threat of the Gaza war spreading. US officials emphasize that the incident is not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza or the fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We can state with certainty that the takeoff of the aircraft was purely training-related and there are no indications of hostile activity,” the headquarters under the US Department of Defense, which is responsible for operations in Europe, said in a statement, according to CNN.

President of the United States Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden have conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has described the accident as a reminder of how brave citizens risk their lives for the United States.

“They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and sacrifice,” he said in a statement.