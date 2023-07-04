Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Air accidents | Five died after a small plane crashed in a grove in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Air accidents | Five died after a small plane crashed in a grove in the United States

Foreign countries|Airplane accidents

The small plane crashed just a minute after takeoff and caught fire in the state of South Carolina.

Five one person died after a small plane crashed in the US state of South Carolina on Sunday, local media reports.

The single-engine Piper PA-32R aircraft was carrying five passengers, four of whom died at the scene and one at the hospital.

The plane crashed just a minute after takeoff and caught fire.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear and the actual investigation may take one to two years.

According to the area coroner, not all of the dead are from the United States.

