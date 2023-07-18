Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Air accidents | At least five died in Poland after a small plane fell into an engine hangar

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign countries|Airplane accidents

The Minister of Health also says that seven people were injured.

A small plane crashed into an airplane hangar in Poland, near Warsaw. Five people died in the accident, the Polish Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski says on Twitter.

“We have at least seven injured and five dead,” the tweet continued.

According to Niedzielski, the accident happened at Chrcynno airport.

Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the crash site in the village of Chrcynno, located about 47 kilometers from Warsaw.

A local police spokesperson confirmed to AFP news agency that the police have also been called to the crash site.

The rescue service published a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of the hangar.

According to Polish media, the downed plane was a Cessna 208.

There were people in the hall who were sheltering from the bad weather, news agency PAP said, quoting a spokesman for the fire department Monika Nowakowska-Bryndaa. According to the spokesperson, the “probable cause” of the accident was the weather.

The news is updated.

