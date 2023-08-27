Air accidents | A US military plane crashed off the northern coast of Australia with 20 people on board

The plane fell near Melville Island on the north coast of Australia around 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, or around 5:30 a.m. Finnish time, Sky News Australia reports.

of the United States a military plane crashed during exercises in Australia’s Northern Territory on Sunday, they say the locals media.

There were 20 US Marines on board, Sky News Australia reports. The authorities have started looking for those who were on board.

According to the media, it is a V-22 Osprey model transport aircraft.

The plane fell near Melville Island on the north coast of Australia at around 11 am local time on Sunday, i.e. around half past five in the morning Finnish time.

The plane was involved in military exercises involving people from the United States, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor.

Last in late July, a military helicopter crashed into the sea during a military exercise led by Australia and the United States off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland near the Whitsunday Islands. Four people died in the accident.