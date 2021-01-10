Shortly after taking off from Jakarta, an approximately 26-year-old 737 model disappears from the radar. A little later, islanders find wreckage and west. According to speculation, there may have been an explosion.

According to official information, a passenger plane operated by the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air disappeared from the radar after taking off from Jakarta. The Boeing 737-500 was en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo.

Nafter the alleged crash of an Indonesian passenger plane into the sea, the police reported the discovery of body parts and belongings of passengers. The body parts were found off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, said a police spokesman on Metro TV. The machine of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air with 62 people on board disappeared from the radar on Saturday just a few minutes after take-off and has been missing since then.

“This morning we received two bags, one with the belongings of passengers and another with body parts,” said spokesman Yusri Yunus. Work on victim identification is underway.

Two years after the tragic crash of a Boeing 737 Max model in Indonesia, there is now a similar case. And again it looks like there have been deaths. But one after the other.

At 2.40 p.m. local time, a Boeing 737-500 operated by Sriwijaya Air took off from Jakarta airport. The plane was to take a 90-minute domestic flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. According to initial findings, 56 passengers and six crew members were on board.

Less than five minutes after take-off, the machine disappeared from the radar screens. The radio data shows a dramatic loss of altitude for the aircraft. The machine had risen to a height of around 3.2 kilometers, but then quickly lost height within 20 seconds, as the industry service “Aviation Herald” reports. The aircraft sent the last signal from a height of 400 meters.

Shortly after the first reports about the disappearance of the machine, reports appeared about the discovery of debris and victims in the sea. Around 19 kilometers from Jakarta Airport. According to local media, residents of nearby islands who were out at sea in boats heard two explosions and found wreckage a little later.

Shortly after the first reports about the disappearance of the machine, reports appeared about the discovery of debris and victims in the sea.

Accordingly, they fished seats, cables, bags and jeans out of the water. The crew of another ship found flight vests, body parts and debris. The water is around 15 to 16 meters deep at the alleged crash site. As it is said, there is a fear that there will be no survivors.

One of the basic rules is not to rashly speculate about the causes of plane crashes. First, the flight recorder must be found and read out. The drop in altitude, similar to a dive, does not at least indicate a failure of the two engines or an electrical problem. Industry blogs speculate about an airborne explosion or collision. At least there is a lot to suggest that everything must have happened very quickly. Because there were no reports of an emergency radio message from the crew.

Two years ago it was a modern model made by the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing that crashed, killing 189 people.

Two years ago it was a modern model made by the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing that crashed, killing 189 people. The now missing machine is a 26 year old 737-500. For the third largest Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air, it is the first major accident. However, there were always incidents during landings.

The airline, founded in 2003, was also on a kind of black list from 2007 to 2018 with an operating ban in the European Union. Because of security concerns. In autumn 2019, reports surfaced that even the airline’s security manager requested a temporary flight interruption due to security concerns. A cooperation with the airline Garunda was resolved again. Most recently, the airline no longer wanted to rely solely on older, used and bought-in Boeing models, but ordered new models of the 737 Max itself. However, they have not yet been delivered.

Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashes – in Indonesia in 2018 and in Ethiopia in 2019 – led to a worldwide flight ban for this modern generation. This flight stop was recently lifted again after a fundamental revision of the security architecture, at least for the USA. Boeing had initially built a flight control and software program into the model that contributed to the two crashes through automated “nose down” maneuvers. Boeing has just agreed in a kind of settlement plus suspended sentence on a billions in payment with the US Department of Justice. The aircraft manufacturer had deceived the flight safety authority with the 737-Max approval and blocked the investigation.