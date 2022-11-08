Compared to the recent past, it is now possible to increase the expectation but also the quality of life for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), the most aggressive form of cancer that affects women under 50. years. This is the message of the first campaign of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), promoted by Gilead Sciences, which starts this November, presented today in Milan, and aimed at women affected by cancer through the involvement of all associations. of cancer patients.

It is an “awareness campaign on triple negative breast cancer on the institutional social profiles of the scientific society and organizes a series of webinars aimed at hundreds of patient associations, which will be broadcast live on Aiom TV”, explains Saverio Cinieri, president Aiom national team. “The goal is to talk about this form of breast cancer to illustrate, on the one hand, the complexity of the treatment path, and on the other, the progress of therapies and research perspectives. The project will have a strong impact on social media” .

In Italy, survival 5 years from diagnosis today concerns 88% of cases. In 2020, there were around 55,000 new breast cancer diagnoses, with around 8,000 new cases (15% of the total) of triple negative breast cancer. “As the name indicates – explains Lucia Del Mastro, director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Irccs Policlinico San Martino Hospital and full professor of Oncology at the University of Genoa – in this subtype of breast cancer there is a lack of receptors (for estrogens, for progesterone and HER2) which, on the other hand, in other forms make it possible to carry out targeted therapies by acting as a target. This characteristic – he continues – has made TNBC a more difficult tumor to treat than the others until recently, because it can only be faced with chemotherapy and because it is generally characterized by greater biological aggression “.

A recent French study involving over 20,000 patients, published by the online scientific journal Esmo Open, leaves no doubt about the greater aggressiveness of triple negative breast cancer compared to other subtypes of breast cancer. “The median survival of patients with hormone receptor positive and Her2 negative was 43 months (5-year survival of 36%). In the Her2-positive subgroup the median survival was 50 months (5-year 44%), while in the triple negative subgroup the median survival was only 14.5 months (at 5 years of 11%). Precisely because of this very short survival, patients with triple negative breast cancer are able to receive fewer lines of treatment, with percentage of ‘attrition rate’ (ie abandonment rate) of clinical trials that progressively increases ”.

Recently the therapeutic landscape is finally changing. “Several innovative therapies are now available to oncologists – confirms Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Breast and Thoracic Oncology of the National Cancer Institute Irccs G. Pascale Foundation of Naples -. The first is immunotherapy, which must be added to chemotherapy. in tumors expressing PDL1, a marker of immunological sensitivity present in about 40-45% of all triple negative ones. The second is represented by Parp inhibitors: an active oral therapy in tumors with hereditary mutation of the Brca1 and 2 genes ( which represent about 15% of all triple negative tumors). The third is given by drug-conjugated antibodies, potentially effective in most triple negative tumors “.

Based on the first results, oncologists are confident that in the future they will be able to give patients affected by mTNBC not only more time, but also of higher quality. “The new therapies promise to extend life expectancy without generating major toxicities. This lays the foundations to become chronic and, I finally add, also the triple negative metastatic tumor, as has been happening for some time for the other subtypes of breast cancer – continues De Laurentiis. – To gain time, blocking the disease and at the same time maintaining good quality of life, it becomes fundamental, given the acceleration we are observing in the development of new drugs. It is in fact very probable – he adds – that in the next few years the therapeutic possibilities will multiply, allowing us to achieve unexpected results. I therefore welcome with great enthusiasm the latest approved options, in particular drug-conjugated antibodies, which have achieved unprecedented results in terms of overall survival in mTNBC, halving the risk of death and currently represent the only new possibility to make the disease chronic. , allowing patients to access further innovations that are already glimpsed – concludes De Laurentiis – by scrutinizing the horizon of the research “.