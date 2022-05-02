The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) recommends vaccination against Herpes Zoster for all citizens with cancer and immunosuppressed which, according to several clinical studies, have a more than doubled the likelihood of having disease symptoms and more severe complications, such as post herpetic neuralgia. The Aiom recommendations, which oncologists will present on 6 May in Florence at the national conference entitled: “Vaccinations in the cancer patient”, were anticipated today in a virtual press conference, created with the non-conditioning contribution of GSK.

“Herpes Zoster, commonly called fire of saint Anthony, is the consequence of a reactivation of the Varicella-Zoster virus which, at the time of the first infection, is at the origin of chickenpox ”, explains Saverio Cinieri, Aiom president speaking at the press conference. “Over 99% of adults aged 40 or over – he continues – have come into contact with the virus and one in 3 people is at risk of developing at least one episode of Herpes Zoster in their life”. This virus remains inactive in nerve tissue, particularly in the cranial sensory ganglia, and in the spinal cord. “Cellular immunity – explains Cinieri – is able to control reactivations and does not allow the virus to manifest itself as a disease. But, in people with an immunocompromised immune system, such as cancer patients on active treatment with chemotherapy, the critical level of the immune response is lowered and there may be reactivations with the onset of Herpes Zoster at a later time. Hence the importance of the vaccine which has demonstrated an efficacy of over 90% in preventing the disease and complications “.

As Paolo Pedrazzoli, director of Oncology at the Fondazione Irccs Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia explains, in his speech at the conference, “Herpes Zoster can be responsible for clinical pictures that endanger the life of the immunocompromised patient due to the dissemination of skin lesions. very large, due to the long duration of the infection and the consequent probability of bacterial superinfections and septicemia. In addition, there may be organ involvement with severe neurological complications, hepatitis, pneumonia and thrombocytopenia, i.e. the so-called hemorrhagic varicella. In the immunocompromised person, even late complications are more severe and disabling, in particular post-herpetic neuralgia which can last a lifetime “.

In 2020, in Italy, 377,000 new cases of cancer were estimated and 3.6 million citizens live after diagnosis. When Herpes Zoster is reactivated in a patient, “we need to suspend treatment and this for cancer for at least a week – specifies Cinieri – we must use antivirals, which increase the risk of toxicity and costs, but we also have a delay in timing of the therapy, therefore of its effectiveness, which would be avoidable with the vaccine. Until recently – President Aiom recalls – the vaccine was contraindicated in oncology, but today we have a new formulation also indicated for cancer patients. The congress of 6 May takes place together with hygienists and infectious disease specialists because this information is useful for the entire medical community ”.

The incidence of Herpes Zoster in the non-immunocompromised population was equal to 4.6 cases per 1000 inhabitants / year, according to a Spanish study published in 2020 in the scientific journal “BMC Infectious Diseases”, which involved over 4 million individuals in the region. of Valencia, of which almost 600 thousand are immunocompromised. “In patients with cancer, the risk of developing the disease is more than double (11) – notes Pedrazzoli -. And in the latter, the possibility of severe complications and consequent hospitalizations increases exponentially (19.9 compared to 2.6). Their immune response is weaker, because chemotherapy and radiotherapy often induce neutropenia and leukopenia, that is, a lowering of the immune defenses ”.

Vaccination with the new inactivated Herpes Zoster vaccine is particularly indicated in patients with blood cancers. An Australian work, published in 2019 in ‘The Journal of Infectious Diseases’ on 20,300 patients with recently diagnosed hematological or solid neoplasia, the risk of reactivation of the Herpes Zoster virus was “by far the greatest risk, about 4.5 times higher high compared to the healthy population – underlines Pedrazzoli -. Citizens with solid neoplasms are more at risk (about double), if under active chemotherapy treatment “. The likelihood of infection persists for 3 years after cancer diagnosis, as also evidenced by a study published in the ‘British Journal of Cancer’.