Promoting healthy lifestyles and early diagnosis are the goals of ‘Neoplasiadonna’, the communication campaign created by Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), made possible by AstraZeneca’s non-conditioning educational grant and presented today in a virtual press conference. The initiative, to remember the importance of taking care of one’s health andi don’t underestimate routine checksprovides for the distribution, in major Italian cities, of a guide on prevention, social activities, interviews and discussions with clinicians and patients, one-to-one awareness events and a commercial.

Breast, colorectal, lung, thyroid, melanoma, ovary, uterus and cervix are the forms of cancer that affect women the most, with 182 thousand new cases a year. Covid has caused serious delays in screening and today the numbers are rising. Among the rapidly increasing cancers in the female population there are lung cancers, caused by smoking – a real emergency in recent years – and melanoma, due to lack of sun protection and incorrect exposure.

“Today more than 1.9 million women live with an oncological pathology – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom -. In 2020, 55,000 new cases of breast cancer and 8,300 of the uterus were diagnosed. Survival also increases, with 88% for the breast, 79% for the endometrium and 68% for the cervix, but it is necessary to intervene in order to age healthily. Ovarian cancer is unfortunately often discovered at an advanced stage, with a survival of 43%. It is one of the most aggressive gynecological pathologies, for which specific screening does not yet exist. Attention to lifestyles and secondary prevention through screening can really improve the picture. The change in harmful habits comes in handy especially when we talk about lung cancer: in recent years there has been a strong increase in the female population, caused by the long wave of the 70s, a period in which the smoking habit was particularly widespread among women. Today we see the effects: to reverse this trend it is important to never start, or to commit to quitting as soon as possible “.

“In the past two years, due to the pandemic, we have registered a significant decrease in screenings performed, even of 2 and a half million – explains Giovanni Scambia, scientific director of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation and president of Agui, Italian University Gynecologists Association -. People were afraid to go to hospital and therefore underestimated the importance of checks. We want to sensitize women to secondary prevention also to make up for these delays. Mammography, available in some regions from the age of 45, allows to reduce the mortality rate of cancer by 30%, but after Covid more than 816 thousand fewer tests were performed (-28%) “.

Among the available screenings, Scambia recalls, “from the age of 50 it is possible to search for occult blood in the faeces, and then continue with an endoscopic examination in case of positivity, but even here the percentage of Italians who undergo the test is decreased, with one million and 200 thousand tests not performed. HPV vaccination, on the other hand, protects against cervical diseases and the latest research shows that it can be useful even up to 45 years of age. To identify them early, the pap test is also available: also in this case, the exams not performed in the period January 2020-May 2021 were over 780 thousand (-35%) compared to 2019. Another disease in which prevention it proves fundamental – he continues – it is melanoma, the third most frequent cancer under the age of 50 and the most aggressive among skin neoplasms. Fortunately, it is possible to identify it early, with self-checks of the moles and annual visits to the dermatologist, who with appropriate instrumentation can identify any lesions and carry out the necessary checks. It is also essential to protect yourself from the sun and avoid tanning lamps, which are very dangerous especially at a young age. In 2020, there were 14,900 new diagnoses of skin melanoma. Of these, 6,700 affected women. “

“Research on women’s health is a particularly topical issue – adds, speaking at the press conference, Fabio Puglisi, director of the department of medical oncology, Irccs, Center of Oncology of Aviano and full professor of medical oncology at the University of Udine -. It is now increasingly common for women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer to become chronic. Recent studies underline that the increasing improvement in survival observed in the last ten years is due to the combination of several factors such as screening and treatment of cancer in both early and advanced stages. It is therefore essential to intervene with projects that recall the importance of early diagnosis, strengthening campaigns that encourage adherence to screening and the use of healthy lifestyles ”.

“In Italy, today, only 834 thousand women with breast cancer – observes Adriana Bonifacino, president of IncontraDonna Onlus -. The chances of survival are very high and much of this result is due to screenings, which year after year have become part of the good habits of the female population. The stop that was recorded due to the pandemic is an important alarm bell that pushes us to invest all our forces, as associations, to encourage the resumption of controls. Particular attention is required to those who have cases of breast or ovarian neoplasms in the family, or with an ascertained genetic mutation Brca 1 and 2, therefore with very high probability of developing them in the course of life. Regular self-examination in young people and mammograms in adults can favorably change the outcome of a diagnosis. We are very happy with the development of a project aimed at women, to remind them that in the prevention and fight against cancer they are not alone “, she concludes.

“We are proud to collaborate with Aiom on such an important initiative – says Mirko Merletti, Vice President of Oncology AstraZeneca – because prevention is the real winning weapon against cancer. 50% of diseases can be avoided by adopting healthy lifestyles and early diagnosis can save the life of those who have already contracted a cancer. For those who, like us, are involved in treating oncological pathologies, it is encouraging to participate in a project capable of highlighting the great benefits of self-care and participation in screening. Today they are available for the breast, colorectal and uterus, are free and aimed at the age groups most at risk. Executing them can really save your life ”.