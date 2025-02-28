One of the most intricate soap opera of these months post-Copa América is being the Divorce between Jim Ratcliffe and Ben Ainslie within the ineos Britannia. The controversy would not transfer the British borders if it was not because the INEOS is the Challenger of Record, the team that is agreeing with the New Zealand the rules of the next edition of the Copa América, some conversations that were paralyzed from the announcement by Ratcliffe that Ainslie was no longer a member of the ineos Britannia.

In fact, Ainslie himself announced to the second that he was going to participate in the Cup with his own team, Athena Racing, which, attending to the rules of the centenary competition, the hot potato passed directly to the Nautical Club that signed the challenge with the Team New Zealand: The Royal Yacht Squadron.

The emblematic Club of Wight is now to decide which team could compete under its gallant: if the ineos of Ratcliffe or the Ainslie Athena. In the end, The Royal Yacht Squadron modified an article on its website to position itself in favor of Ainslie and its Athenawith which the best Olympic navigator in history won the first assault against the tycoon.

Is the battle ended here? We are convinced that, unfortunately, there will be next chapters. The organization of the America’s Cup, which did published on its website the divorce between Ratcliffe and Ainslie with the versions of both parties, has not yet echoed the positioning of the Royal Yacht Squadron. It should be the next step to close the matter … or an unknown will be maintained that could end in English courts in the coming weeks.