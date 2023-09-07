“A diagnosis of neuromyelitis optica, a rare and chronic disease that affects the optic nerve and spinal cord, can create uncertainties in the lives of patients, especially young people and women. Therefore, accessing a drug capable of preventing a new attack that can leave permanent damage is a fundamental change in strategy in the care of these people”. Mario Alberto Battaglia, vice president of the Italian Neuromyelitis Optic Association (Ainmo) and president of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (Fism), stated this to Adnkronos Salute, on the sidelines of the national conference dedicated to the disease and the therapeutic novelties ‘Change Direction in Nmosd’, today and tomorrow in Rome in the setting of Hotel Villa Pamphili.

“Like all diseases of the central nervous system – explains Battaglia – the Nmosd manifests itself with depression, pain and consequences to the motor system that condition the family, social, emotional and work life of the patients, and it is no small matter. For this reason , inebilizumab is a drug that makes the difference because it is able to prevent serious consequences that could even be lethal, first of all blindness, but also very serious movement disorders that can lead to tetraplegia.The problem is that this innovative drug, and even the other two already on the market can only be used as second-line therapies”.

Ainmo’s goal is “to support the community of people with Nmosd by promoting research, new treatments for a better quality of life and the sharing of information between patients, their caregivers and social and health workers”. To date, concludes Battaglia, “people need information on available therapies, psychological support, even for their family members, and help in interacting with the family doctor who must always be informed about this still little-known pathology and its symptoms”.