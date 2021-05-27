There are many adolescents who have a plan in mind: they want to be influencers. But is all that seems gold? Can anyone become Beyoncé? It seems it is not the case. If your son or daughter wants to dedicate themselves to social networks, this is all they and you should know. Ainhoa ​​Rosado, expert in communication and marketing, He assures that the main thing is to remain calm: “A few years ago I could have told you” Mom, I want to be a singer and go out in Operación Triunfo. ” Before they wanted to be like Chenoa and now like María Pombo, we have to accept that it is something they have in their day to day and it is totally aspirational. Now, when we understand that our daughter is telling you something supernormal in 2021, we must go on to educate them ”.

“To be influencer”, He continues,“ it may become their profession in the future, but they must understand that they must be trained and have some knowledge ”. According to Rosado, this profile is that of a content creator, so he must develop an artistic and creative part; must know how to write well and learn to do good copies; he must know about marketing, business, photography and fashion: “You cannot influence a community just by luck, you must be a professional, whatever profession you choose.”

Among the benefits of exposure on social networks, the expert assures that she has been related to the world for more than 10 years influencer, previously called bloggers, “Is that they become artists”: “They are people who create, and this is something positive for their personal and emotional development. Another benefit is being one of that exclusive group that knows before anyone else the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy or tourism; you are lucky to have the latest news to be able to test ”. What are the risks? “The exhibition. You have to have a lot of emotional intelligence to understand that they are going to love and hate you in equal parts, and something that they applaud today, tomorrow they may throw it away. We must understand that exposure means that you don’t always like what you do ”.

According to Rosado, there is no recommended age to be influencer, “There is maturity and emotional intelligence worked and educated. Creativity can appear at age 14 and offer very good content that attracts followers and brands. But let’s not forget that when an account starts to grow it becomes a billing business, that you have to answer emails, reach commercial agreements, without forgetting public exposure. There is no age, there are people who are prepared and well advised. Without good emotional and business management, everything can fall apart in seconds ”, he emphasizes.

For the expert, the wrong thing is to think that everyone can achieve it: “There are many people who sing well, but there is only one Beyoncé, well the same. We believe that because there is a group of people living off this business, everyone can do it. Not everyone has that feeling With the camera, not everyone has that charisma or, let’s call it a spark, that connects and engages. This is indeed a widespread false belief and, unfortunately, even more so among the youngest ”.

“It can become a way of life, a business; the influencers they are autonomous who invoice and pay taxes, it is not a game of uploading three photos so that they give me clothes and invite me to restaurants ”, explains Rosado. “I know many and I know that they feel a lot of pressure to create good content, to give sales results in the campaigns they do with brands, to please their audience, to continue growing and not lose followers … you only see how beautiful , how glamorous. But there is much more behind this business ”, he adds.

The importance of parental control in the case of minors

“If a father or mother observes that the young person is creating quality content, that the creative part is worked and not only wants likes of the classmates, I would happen to have a public account. As I mentioned, it is a profession like any other, and just as there are teenage models, singers or painters, there are also influencers ”, he advises. “Another thing is to believe that it is something simple and not take it as something professional. To do this, they must understand that it requires training and advice ”, he insists.

Therefore, there should always be a parental control reviewing comments and private messages: “If their profile is attractive, the minor will begin to receive proposals from brands and these must be supervised by their parents. There are also representation agencies that will advise you and help you with transactions. When your profile begins to have a community of more than 10,000 followers, you can start looking for professionals to help you manage your account and represent your profile. “

For the expert, it is very important to differentiate what is a hobby of what begins to emerge as a business. Professional training and advice is essential. Rosado recommends:

You must offer quality photos, so it is good that you train in photo and video editing, since now the reels It is a format that is hitting very hard on Instagram Marketing. In the creative part, I always recommend being inspired by American influencers who are usually the reference in what will be a trend in Spain in a few months. Watch your spelling and acquire marketing notions to understand the tools you are going to use. And last but not least, I advise a lot of patience. “Many seek quick results, have millions of followers and it is not easy, you have to offer a lot of quality and connect with your community, without forgetting that you have to invest from time to time in advertising to continue growing and reaching new audiences.”

“In my opinion,” continues Rosado, “being an influencer should not be a goal, but rather a consequence of personal branding on social media.” That is, as he recommends, “the best thing is for the young man or woman to start working on their profile, to share content that they feel proud of and think: What am I good at? How can I help my community? If you want to quickly monetize your content, you can, for example, start offering digital services or products, according to the expert. This income will help him to invest in training and advertising and to keep his account growing ”.

“And then, the day may come when a brand writes to you and says” hey, I’m interested in your profile “, but don’t force it, the best thing is to share content generously. In social networks there is no magic or secret formulas, unless you are a partner of a famous person or participate in a reality show in prime time ”, concludes Rosado.

