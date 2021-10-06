To the Big Brother VIP all competitors hide a more or less difficult story. In the last episode, Alfonso Signorini wanted to tell the past of Ainett Stephens. The former black cat of Il Mercante in Fiera, recounted the serious loss suffered a few years ago.

The showgirl lost her mom Margarita and his sister in 2004, in a truly atrocious way. It would in fact be homocide, but no one has ever found the bodies. The two were traveling for work:

They did import export of hair products. They had left to go to Trinidad, they were supposed to return at Christmas, but they disappeared into thin air. They say they killed them, maybe burned them, but we didn’t bury anyone. From 2004 to today no trace.

The motive for the murder would be really absurd, it would simply be theft and nothing else:

I think that in order to rob them they kidnapped and then killed them. The real problem is that in some countries in South America corrective measures are not being applied in the right way, so there is a lot of impunity. When you disappear like this, in those countries there, it is difficult for the happy ending to come.

We have done everything to find them, we have given ourselves a lot of strength and we have remained more united than ever because my mother would have wanted it that way. My brothers and I have always tried to remember the best of our mother. I took all of them with me because at that point they needed guidance and I was the eldest.

Ainett Stephens is calm today and talks about it quietly, but the reason is clear: “I believe a lot in God and I’m pretty sure I’ll meet them again, I don’t think it’s a definitive goodbye, and this makes me feel more serene. For my future I hope to see my son grow and develop his skills to the fullest ”.

