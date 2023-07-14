The outburst of the Venezuelan showgirl in a series of stories on Instagram. Here’s what happened

Editorial board

Ainett Stephens she didn’t stay silent for too long. After being cited in a far from flattering way by Pino Insegnofrom September at the helm of the new edition of The Merchant at the Fair on Rai 2, the Venezuelan showgirl responded in kind in a series of stories published on her Instagram profile, followed by over 530 thousand people.

Ainett Stephens Reply — “Many of you are asking me if I was disappointed that now that the new edition of the The Merchant at the Fair the role of the Black Cat will be entrusted to another girl, presumably younger: thus began the long outburst of the historic Black Cat of the game show once broadcast on Italia 1, not contacted for the new edition because, according to the conductor, “a little bigger” than 15 years ago. See also Formula E | Vandoorne is crowned world champion in Seoul

The outburst of the Showgirl — Ainett Stephens has decided not to directly dominate Pino Insegno, but to address him as “The person in charge of presenting the program in question”: “I was disappointed about this, because today, seeing that there are people who also have an important age and that these people who have remained tied to ancient legacies and believe that women at 40 are old, is inadmissible”.

The 41-year-old took advantage of the opportunity to launch a message of positivity seasoned with a few clichés – “The 40s are even more beautiful than the 30s and 20s. I have a different awareness and those little things that worried me when I was 20 don’t they worry me more” – and he hasn’t given up fueling the controversy asking for an apology from Pino Insegno: “I’m sorry if you used the wrong term, I’d like an apology at the very least”.

Still no reply from Pino Insegno — See also Manchester City returns to the top and puts pressure on Liverpool; the goals On the part of the person concerned, who returned to Rai starting from Merchant at the Fair and destined to pass on Rai 1 from next January instead of Flavio Insinna to the management of The legacyno reply, but seen how many interviews and statements is being released these days, I can swear that the matter will not end here.