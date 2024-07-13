I recently witnessed how a woman – let’s say her name is Elena and she is my mother – went to the dentist and forgot her mobile phone at home. She didn’t need it to entertain herself in the waiting room. Judging by the number of anecdotes she shared afterwards, it was a very entertaining time. Even so, she noticed the absence of her phone and thought about what to do if she had to contact her home. The easiest thing, she thought, would be for the dentist to let her call her daughter – yours truly – but she couldn’t remember the number very well. Even worse: she was also unable to remember the sequence of digits on the landline. It ends in 67, and she knows this perfectly well because she has written it down for decades on countless forms, she has been giving it to acquaintances until relatively recently, and yet that morning, knowing she was wrong, she had imagined that it ends in 35. Elena, who is 58 years old – very well carried – and has lived most of her life without a mobile phone, calling her parents from phone booths and standing in front of the living room counter to answer her friends, is unable to remember the number of her own house, which has not changed in almost 30 years, because she no longer needs it. So why should those who were born without the need to do so make the effort to memorise this type of information?

“Mobile phones are used for everything and what we are doing is detraining the brain, preventing it from carrying out these activities,” summarises neuropsychologist Rocío Sánchez-Carrión, a specialist in neuropsychological rehabilitation and cognitive telerehabilitation at the Guttmann Institute in Badalona. In 2015, the computer security firm Kaspersky Lab already made a study She conducted a study on what she called “digital amnesia” and concluded that the majority of Spaniards could not remember important telephone numbers, such as their children’s (44%), their children’s school (90%), their work (51%) or their partner’s (20%). Almost a decade later, the activities Sánchez-Carrión refers to go far beyond remembering numbers. They cover everything from searching on Google Maps for the address of the bar where you have met your friends and heading there without looking up from the stick figure on the screen to looking up how to make croquettes on the Internet instead of consulting your grandmother. “The fact of not asking and fully trusting what they find on the Internet probably makes it more difficult for young people to develop a critical analysis of whether what they are seeing is true or biased information. Many times they stick with the first thing they find,” says the expert.

This, he says, also limits social relationships, “even if it is just to ask where the nearest pharmacy is.” Martín Piqueras, professor at OBS Business School and expert in Digital Strategy at Gartner, points out something similar. “We have lost a bit of the critical spirit, that human interest in exploring. How many times do we wander around somewhere aimlessly and suddenly discover a new store or discover a nice walk or a landscape when in reality we were going to buy shoes? Being guided by technology prevents us from enjoying the journey, the human part of that journey. They are very different experiences and we are moving a bit mechanically,” he admits.

Gartner, the company where Piqueras works, “offers tools that allow you to make faster and smarter decisions,” according to its website. For this reason, he insists on differentiating between “a tool that allows you to make decisions, and one that makes decisions for you.” “If I let my phone remember the numbers, this tool does not make the decision to call for me, I make it. Another issue is that I forget the numbers, and when I need to, if I don’t have this tool, I can’t call anyone. That is more of a cognitive problem than one of intelligence or decision-making. With the car, for example, the GPS does make certain decisions for us: ‘Go this way, go that way.’ And that’s where we let ourselves be carried away because we trust the tool,” he exemplifies. For him, the problem with artificial intelligence, which increasingly governs our lives through mobile phones and computers, is that it does not show in an obvious way when we are using it well – to transcribe more quickly, albeit with subsequent human review, part of the interviews in this article, for example – or poorly: “And that is where we run the risk of losing our ability to make good decisions.”

Dependence on technology can lead to a loss of synapses of old memories due to disuse. Westend61 / Getty Images

A study on memory A study published by neuroscientist Don Arnold in 2022 reveals that reliance on technology can lead to a loss of synapses of old memories due to disuse. On the flip side, engaging in cognitive activities helps offset the effects of underlying memory problems and diseases, he explains. another issue of the magazine Scientific American 2021. Spanish neuroscientist Mar González is one of the researchers behind this article and, although she refuses to talk about the subject due to her new position at Google, she does share some text in which she expresses the results of the research she did when she was still working for Microsoft. “On the one hand, we are delegating cognitive capabilities to these devices. On the other, they allow us to be more adventurous. We know that we can go further and have an alternative technique to ensure that we get home, even for blind and low vision people,” she defended. in statements to the BBC.

The example of London taxi drivers has often been used, as they have a larger hippocampus than the general population because they constantly reinforce – or reinforced – the memory of the addresses they are asked to go to, according to a study from 2000. Nowadays, it is common to get into a taxi, give an address and have the driver repeat it to the mobile phone attached to the dashboard to find the best route, trusting the navigator more than their own experience. Taxi drivers, like the rest of the population, have accepted the facilities that new technologies provide, even if it is to the detriment of their super hippocampus. But those who were born in this century have not even had to adapt to anything, they take these comforts for granted. “Adults have many more tools because at least we have the ability to understand what life was like without the Internet. It distracts us just as much, it takes away our abilities, but we manage it very differently,” says Marc Masip, a psychologist who is an expert in addiction to new technologies and director of the Desconect@ psychological institute.

A 2000 study found that London taxi drivers had a larger hippocampus than the general population because they constantly reinforced their memory of the addresses they were heading to. It is now common for taxi drivers to use GPS as their guides. Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

As is happening now, it is still too early to know what long-term effect the continuous use of mobile phones and their applications will have on the development of young people’s brains, according to Sánchez-Carrión. But some consequences are already palpable. “Above all, it affects the attentional level,” warns the expert. This translates into greater difficulty concentrating on tasks that last longer than a TikTok video and has repercussions on everything: it is increasingly difficult to pay attention in class, watch a movie in one go, or at this point in the article, few people continue reading – apart from Elena. “Today’s students, when they have to be the ones running companies, I don’t know if they will be able to analyze complex information for long because they need to constantly change stimuli,” predicts the neuropsychologist.

When we are not paying attention to an experience, we are less likely to remember it correctly, and fewer remembered experiences could also limit the ability to have new ideas and be creative. “There is a part of learning that is based on trial and error, but if you have the answers straight away, you probably won’t remember them after a while because you haven’t had to make an effort, and that affects you in many ways,” laments Sánchez-Carrión. Masip also highlights teenagers as the main victims of the constant use of the mobile phone as an extension of their own brain. He says that he deals daily with patients who present problems of academic failure, inability to relate, family conflicts or social isolation, which sometimes leads to more serious consequences, such as self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

Technology affects young people, especially at the attention level, with consequences such as academic failure. skynesher (Getty Images)

But don’t panic, because there is still hope to avoid being completely lost and forgetful if your phone battery runs out. Smell. The thalamus that transfers information to parts of the brain that store long- and short-term memories is activated by this sense, which is why there are smells that clearly trigger reminiscences of the past. Proust’s evocative madeleine, the simple dish of ratatouille which transports the strict food critic back to his childhood in the Pixar film (Ratatouille). We can forget the house number, even the route to it, but not its smell. That is something that technology cannot yet imitate.