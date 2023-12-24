As the 2024 elections in Taiwan approach, China has been intensifying its military activities carried out close to the island's borders. Such actions have been accompanied by a significant increase in persecution by the communist regime in Beijing against Taiwanese citizens, which has generated a new scenario of tension between the two countries.

According to the island's intelligence service, China has increased such activities with the aim of interfering in the country's presidential and legislative elections, which are scheduled to take place on January 13th. The Chinese regime, according to the Taiwanese government, wants to obtain a result favorable to its political interests by influencing the population to choose candidates at the polls who are aligned with Beijing's communist leadership.

The director of Taiwan's National Security Office, Tsai Ming-yen, highlighted, according to information from the agency Reuters, that the intimidation and persecution tactics of the Chinese regime, led by dictator Xi Jinping, are being put into practice against Taiwanese citizens through arbitrary detention and interrogation of those traveling to China or passing through the Asian country's airports. The targets of these harassments and detentions are mostly individuals involved in active political groups or academics in Taiwan, the director said.

According to Tsai, Beijing's intelligence service has been investigating the activities of these individuals on social media, especially comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This heightened surveillance coincided with the expansion of the Chinese Counterintelligence Law that occurred in April this year, the intelligence chief recalled.

Furthermore, Tsai pointed out that opinion research and public relations companies in Taiwan may be collaborating with China to manipulate and influence public opinion, especially those related to Taiwan's independence and the island's relations with China.

“We are paying attention to Chinese communists who cooperate with polling and public relations companies, considering the possibility that they manipulate and disseminate doctored opinion polls to interfere in elections,” Tsai said.

In addition to the persecution carried out against individuals and military activities, another tool used by China to try to interfere politically on the island at this time is the disinformation campaign on social networks (mainly on Tik Tok) and in the media, which always aims to highlight and amplify narratives pro-Beijing, as well as creating divisions within Taiwanese society.

According to J. Michael Cole, senior advisor at the International Republican Institute in Taiwan, China's main goal with disinformation campaigns is to “exacerbate certain narratives that are advantageous to Beijing, weaken its partners' opponents in Taiwan, sow divisions and confuse the public”.

To the state website Voice of AmericaCole cited other examples of disinformation being used by the communist regime on the island, such as the propagation of fear that a victory for the Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan's current vice president, William Lai, who is the government's candidate for president of the country and a strong supporter of the independence discourse, could increase the risk of a war in the Taiwan Strait, the dissemination of false accusations of corruption and incompetence against the Taiwanese government, and also the manipulation of opinion polls and public relations to influence the opinion of the population – the latter having also been mentioned by the island's head of intelligence.

Beijing has also sponsored low-cost trips to China for hundreds of local Taiwanese politicians ahead of the elections, as reported by Reuters. According to the Voice of America, Taiwanese Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang said that at least 556 neighborhood or village heads in Taiwan have participated in 51 group trips to China in recent months. According to Taiwanese authorities, these trips serve as a way of co-opting the support of these local leaders so that they can help elect candidates favorable to China, as well as offering undue benefits, such as free meals and accommodation to voters who accompany these leaders on these trips. trips.

Just this month, Taiwanese prosecutors launched an investigation against five people for allegedly organizing these free trips to China for dozens of voters. According to them, a man surnamed Chou offered “illegal benefits” to 60 people who participated in a trip to the mainland, asking them in return to support candidates from specific parties, which are linked to Beijing's ideals.

For Cole, China's attempt to influence Taiwan's elections through sponsored trips for local voters at this time is questionable. To the Voice of America he said that “certainly, a small number of individuals may agree to be co-opted and 'return the favor' by doing something that advances Beijing's interests,” however, he emphasized that China's efforts at this point are “very limited” to significantly alter the general perception of the Taiwanese population about the communist regime.

Vice President Lai is the favorite candidate to win the upcoming elections and is leading in presidential polls. China, which considers Lai and his party “separatists”, carries out military activities around the island as a clear demonstration of opposition to any attempt by Taiwan to declare independence in the future.

In November, according to information from CNN, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense recorded four attempts by Chinese forces to approach the island's contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44 km) from its coast. As the ministry explained, these forces included J-10 and J-16 fighters, H-6 bombers and warships, which carried out “joint combat readiness patrols” with the aim of “simulating an intrusion and testing the response” of the defense prepared by Taiwan.

This month, Beijing's military activities worsened even further. The communist regime even sent 12 fighter jets and a supposed weather balloon to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides. Additionally, China sent its aircraft carrier Shandong to sail through the strait, accompanied by an escort of warships. Taiwan, in turn, mobilized its own forces to monitor and repel possible Chinese incursions.

The increase in these military activities, which were described by Taiwan's intelligence chief to Reuters

as “abnormal”, since in some of them there was a significant increase in the number of rocket fires, they are seen by Taiwan as an attempt by the Xi regime to intimidate the island's opposition authorities and voters. In August, the United States called on China to cease its military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, especially following intensified military exercises in response to Vice President Lai's visit to the US.

The US, Taiwan's main arms supplier, maintains a close relationship with the island, which has generated even greater irritation in Beijing.

Taiwan's current government, which is led by President Tsai Ing-wen and which has repeatedly offered to talk to China, rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide its future.

In September, Hsiao Bi-khim, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington and a vice presidential candidate on Lai's ticket, reiterated Taiwan's commitment to democracy and resistance to Chinese intimidation.

“We will not allow the People's Republic of China [nome oficial da China comunista] coerce us into making these decisions. The people of Taiwan will decide what our elections will be like,” Hsiao said in an interview with Bloombergemphasizing Taiwan’s determination to build a “resilient democracy to “confront the increasingly sophisticated tactics” of Chinese interference.

Despite China's several attempts to interfere in Taiwan's elections, some analysts believe that the country's impact on the election could be limited. Kharis Templeman, a researcher at Stanford University, told Voice of America which does not expect the attempted Chinese interference to “fundamentally change” the final outcome of the election.

“The people of Taiwan know what is at stake and will vote according to their conscience and interests,” he said.