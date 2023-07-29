Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 22:00 Share

Seeking early classification for the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup, Brazil faces France, starting at 7 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (29) at the stadium in Brisbane, Australia, for the second round of the Group F of the competition.

The team led by Swedish coach Pia Sundhage arrives motivated after thrashing Panama 4-0 last Monday (24), in their debut in the World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand. Thus, if they beat the French in the second round, they reach 6 points and guarantee classification for the round of 16 in advance, in addition to leaving their European opponents in a very complicated situation.

However, to secure the three points this Saturday, the canary national team will have to break an uncomfortable taboo, as they will have to beat the French for the first time in an official match, in 11 matches there are 6 defeats and 5 draws. Considering only Cup matches, there is a 1-1 draw at the 2003 World Cup in the group stage and a 2-1 defeat in extra time for the round of 16, in the last edition of the competition, in 2019.

A game of this magnitude is messing with the Brazilian players, who on several occasions in recent days have shown that they are aware of the challenge ahead. “France is a very strong team, one of the top teams in the world, but our team is also a very strong team. It is the main confrontation of our group, and we have total conditions to reverse the history in relation to France. So, it will be a very tough game, which will be resolved in the details”, said defender Lauren, who is only 20 years old.

Attacking midfielder Debinha said she expects a physical confrontation against the Europeans: “The game against France is always very tough. We see a very qualified team, and every time we play against them, they demand a lot physically. So it’s something we’ve been working on a lot so far.”

However, coach Pia Sundhage made it clear that she believes the time has come for Brazil to finally break this spell and achieve their first victory over the French: “There is always a history when you play against a team. And the longer you play against a team like France, the closer you get to winning. That’s a fact, it’s a matter of time. We have an opportunity. I try to compare 2019 [quando o Brasil foi eliminado do Mundial justamente pelas francesas] com now, and it’s very different. When I observe the team, they [jogadoras brasileiras] they are happy, confident and believe that it is possible. This is the moment for us to play great football and win the game.”

A team under reconstruction

Despite such a positive retrospect against Brazil, the French cannot be considered the favorites for this Saturday’s clash, as they are experiencing a moment of reconstruction that has prevented them from showing their best football, as seen in the 0-0 draw. with Jamaica in their Cup debut.

The team that is representing France in the Oceania World Cup is very different from the one that played in the 2019 Cup, when it fell to the USA in the quarterfinals. There are only 11 remaining from that cast.

In addition, the team is now led by coach Hervé Renard (the same one who led Saudi Arabia in the last men’s World Cup). He took over in March, replacing Corinne Diacre, who was sacked after disagreements with some of the country’s top players. A month earlier, for example, defender and captain Wendy Renard said she would no longer defend the team under Diacre’s command. The decision was followed by other important names, such as strikers Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

The coach’s departure stopped the bleeding, making it possible for the players to return. Even so, the France team has significant absences in the Cup, such as midfielder Amandine Henry (who scored the goal that eliminated Brazil four years ago) and forwards Delphine Cascarino and Katoto herself, all injured.