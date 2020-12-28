Highlights: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest local body elections in Gujarat

AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jalil gave this information on Monday

After winning the Bihar elections, AIMIM has been making footfall in different states.

Aurangabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest local body elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jalil gave this information on Monday. Let us know that AIMIM is now reaching out to different states as well. Recently, AIMIM met Om Prakash Rajbhar, Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the United Front in the 2022 assembly elections in UP.

Regarding AIMIM’s plan in Gujarat, Imtiaz Jalil said that his party is now planning to step into the political landscape of Gujarat after getting success in five seats in the Bihar assembly elections. He said, ‘We have plans to contest local elections in Gujarat in alliance with BTP. We do not yet have a state unit in Gujarat, but AIMIM supporters are working in places like Ahmedabad and Bharuch.

‘… then I will submit the report’

Imtiaz said, “In the first week of next month I am going to Gujarat for talks with BTP, after that I will submit a report to my party president.” The BTP has two MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.