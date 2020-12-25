It has been decided to remove the word Halal (What is Halal and Haram) from the Red Meat manual. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reacted to this after the decision of the Modi government at the Center. AIMIM has said that it will have an impact in all countries from Muslim countries. Wherever there are Muslims. They will refrain from eating this meat. The business of export will be damaged by this. Merchants will suffer extensive losses.The Agriculture and Processed Export Development Authority has issued guidelines to remove the word halal from the red meat manual. In fact, Hindu right-wing groups and Sikh organizations were carrying out online campaigns against halal certification.

Decision according to the need of importer

APEDA monitors Agri exports under Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Earlier, in the Red Meat manual, it was written that the animals have been slaughtered under the halal process in view of the needs of Islamic countries. APEDA has also made it clear that there is no condition for halal meat from the Government of India. It states that a decision can be taken in terms of the country being exported or the need of the importer.

What is halal meat

The animal’s neck is pierced with a sharp-edged knife for Halal. After this, the animal dies, shortly after the respiratory tract is cut. According to Muslim belief, one should not take another animal in front of an animal that is halal. One animal should be taken there only after halal.

What is jerk meat

The name of the blow is said to have come from electric shock. In this, before biting the animal, the electric shock is made to numb his mind so that he does not struggle much. In the same unconscious state, he is severed from the head by hitting a sharp-edged weapon. Halal practice is practiced in Muslims while the jerk method is prevalent among Hindus.