D.he administration of President Joe Biden wants to develop offshore wind energy on America’s coasts with the help of multi-billion dollar investments. The construction of wind farms should provide more than ten million households with environmentally friendly electricity by 2030, the White House announced at a press conference on Monday. The aim is to produce 30 gigawatts of wind energy by then.

To achieve this goal, investments of more than 12 billion dollars (10.2 billion euros) are required along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. At the same time tens of thousands of new jobs would be created, the government said. According to the White House, the new wind farms should reduce CO2 emissions by 78 million tons.

According to the government, offshore wind farms are to be designated on the east coast off New York and New Jersey. The tenders are planned for the turn of the year 2021/2022.

Only a few projects started so far

Only one offshore wind farm is currently fully operational in the United States: the Block Island wind farm, which was completed off Rhode Island at the end of 2016 and can produce 30 megawatts of electricity. The first phase of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) pilot project with a capacity of twelve megawatts was completed last year. The last construction phase should end in 2026, then the system should supply 600,000 households with energy.

Additional projects off the coasts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina are under development.

The government plans to provide $ 230 million for the modernization of ports to facilitate the expansion of wind energy projects. In addition, loans of up to $ 3 billion are offered to companies in the wind energy industry.

The Biden government’s support for wind energy is in stark contrast to the energy policy of former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly ridiculed renewable energies and described them as expensive and inefficient.