Aimar and Urrutikoetxea, from Baiko, as well as Ezkurdia and Altuna, from Aspe, have taken a step forward and created an association of pelotaris with them at the fore to carry out “the important points that may arise in the future in the field of professional handball.” They have met with the Liga de Empresas de Pelota a Mano and have already conveyed their idea of ​​creating the collective.

They are trying to defuse the conflict started with Baiko, which has led to a strike. They ask to restart the negotiations with the pelotaris that recently did not renew their contracts, as well as “the postponement of the start of the Manomanista one week.” The group that signed the statement indicates that the LEP.M has agreed to “start talking” with some of the non-renewed, as well as the delay in the start of the queen competition. In addition, they explain that they have transferred to the LEP.M “other issues that will be discussed in the coming days.”

Olaizola, Urrutikoetxea, Ezkurdia and Altuna say that their intention is that “the association of pelotaris is open to those who are active in the LEP.M. Therefore, we have told the LEP.M pelotaris to join it, for which they have a period of 48 hours to communicate it to any of us ”.

The signatories hope that this step will improve the situation experienced by professional ball and ball in general, “and let’s get back to normal as soon as possible.” Altuna admitted that the last Friday he and Ezkurdia spoke. They thought about contacting Aspe so that they could speak with the LEP.M and then with Aimar and Urruti about the weight they have in Baiko. “Something had to be done. We are happy with the step we have taken. Let’s see if for the good of all we can solve what needs to be solved and achieve good things for the pelotaris and the ball players. Nor it is useless to be competing with doubts about future match challenges. We cannot move forward as if nothing is happening. The first thing is to fix the conflict “ he explained. Tomorrow a meeting of Baiko with its workers was scheduled to smooth out rough edges.