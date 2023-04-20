There are stories that it is impossible to condense in the little more than a thousand words that occupy the page of a newspaper or in the minutes that a radio report lasts. That of sub-inspector José Ranea is one of them. She is connected to him Macedonian case, which went from being, in appearance, the great corruption scandal of the Mossos d’Esquadra to being a handful of acquittals and minimum sentences. Judge Joaquín Aguirre’s theses promised to put an end to police corruption connected to drug trafficking, but the case was dismantled little by little until it came to nothing in 2022. It was the defendant himself, Ranea, who became the main investigator of the cause to prove his innocence. The story of what happened in those 13 years builds a podcast informative Macedonia case: story of a persecution, in which Aimar Bretos and Víctor Olazábal, director and deputy director of hour 25 of the Cadena SER, respectively, go through this cause.

“It was such a complex case, so convoluted, with so many people and police forces involved, that it was impossible to tell in a shorter format,” Olazábal comments this Thursday by telephone from the station’s Madrid headquarters. The testimony of his protagonist, in what is the most extensive interview he has given so far, shows a person “devastated, but liberated, who needs to vindicate himself,” comments Bretos.

This sound report of three episodes of between 15 and 30 minutes each has the testimony of other protagonists of the investigation and those who followed it more closely. The content will be broadcast in its entirety in the program hour 25 of Cadena SER this Thursday from 22.00. Afterwards, the three episodes can be heard on SER Podcast, on audio platforms and on cadenaser.com. The testimonies of specialized journalists close to the case such as Andrea Villoria, from Cadena SER, Jesús García Bueno, editor of EL PAÍS, and Carlos Quílez help to build the story.

A car intercepted in 2009 was what blew up the plot. The Civil Guard found in it 40 packages of one kilo each of what was believed to be cocaine. Only one was. The rest turned out sugar and plaster. The judge did not believe it and thought that the agents had made the change. The macro cause that he initiated was aimed at Josep Luis Trapero, at that time the head of investigation of the Mossos d’Esquadra. The investigations are dismantling the weak theories of Aguirre.

Judge Joaquín Aguirre (left), during a search in 2012, which he ordered for the ‘Macedonia case’. CARLES RIBAS

After thousands of hours of wiretapping, the name of a police officer still to be investigated remained: José Ranea, a deputy inspector of the Mossos who had relationships with informers. He Macedonian case it became the story of the persecution of a man who had to face the investigation of his life: his own case. He tells it himself in the second installment. He talks about an illegal detention, isolated for five days in October 2010, treated as if he were a terrorist, he defines himself. He coincided in the jail module in which he spent two months with people he himself had put in prison. He suddenly lost years of life and more than 30 kilos. And almost the police vocation, which finally helped him achieve freedom.

But during his time in prison he began to draw up his own defense, based on the same telephone recordings that were collaborating with his accusation. When he was released, he spent a year and a half listening to the sound recordings. Why weren’t the calls that weakened the judge’s theory in the internal affairs reports, he wondered? “The journalists who intervene are very clear about what happened and why it happened,” says Bretos.

In September 2022, the Barcelona Court made public the sentence in the case, which resulted in acquittals for the majority of the 17 defendants and minimum sentences for the rest for drug trafficking. For Olazábal, “the first thing that Ranea generates in you is a visual impact, seeing a guy so physically big that, when he begins to remember, you can tell that he is clearly hurt.” “The sentence is not firm and there is still a point of tension in him. The audio conveys the emotion perfectly. In another format, this interview would have lost many nuances”, defends Bretos.

In addition to Judge Aguirre, the podcast reminds of other great characters, such as the confidant Manuel Carbajo. “This story transcends Ramea and tells how the investigative police had to relate to the informers. It is a problem that is no longer such, because now it is already regulated and protocolized”, explains the director of hour 25.

