After having defeated Tigers in the grand final of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, America He earned the right to compete for a title and it is the Champion of Championswhich already has a date to be held and as usual, will take place on American soil.
The ninth edition of Champion of Championssince its return in the 2014-15 season, will be played on June 30 consecutively at the Dignity Health Sports Parkfrom Los Angeles, California, at exactly 2:00 p.m.
And although the Eagles already know the date to dream of a new trophy, they still do not know their rival, who will leave the current Clausura 2024, although there is a possibility that the Brazilian coach André Jardine and his pupils win the two-time championship. If the feat is achieved, those from Coapa would automatically take over the Champion of Champions and this comparison would not be carried out.
Regarding the issue of tickets, the sale will begin this Wednesday for account holders of a US bank, on Thursday for subscribers of the Los Angeles Galaxythe property's local club, and on Friday for the general public.
Finally, one of the prizes that this title gives is that the winner will play the Champions Cup 2024a competition where the current champion of the MLS, Columbus Crewwho defeated Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup.
When the trophy returned in the 2014-15 campaign, Santos Laguna won the championship, after Tigers was three-time champion, followed by America. In the 2019-20 season the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19already in 2020-21 he won Blue Crossthen Atlas He was awarded it automatically with his two-time League championship and Tigers It was made with the latest edition.
