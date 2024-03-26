Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?

🚨OFFICIAL!🚨 The Champion of Champions will be played on June 30 in Los Angeles, California. ✅ América will play the one-match final against the champion of Clausura 2024, unless the winner of said tournament is the eagles. 🦅 Opinions, azulcremas? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nHbGjoYKky — Resaca Americanista (@ResacaAmerica) March 26, 2024

And although the Eagles already know the date to dream of a new trophy, they still do not know their rival, who will leave the current Clausura 2024, although there is a possibility that the Brazilian coach André Jardine and his pupils win the two-time championship. If the feat is achieved, those from Coapa would automatically take over the Champion of Champions and this comparison would not be carried out.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 The 2024 edition of Campeón de Campeones returns to Dignity Health Sports Park 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1CgfMZnAAL — Dignity Health Sports Park (@dignityhealthsp) March 26, 2024

Finally, one of the prizes that this title gives is that the winner will play the Champions Cup 2024a competition where the current champion of the MLS, Columbus Crewwho defeated Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup.