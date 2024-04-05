Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/04/2024 – 22:21

Environmentalist, philosopher and poet Ailton Krenak took office this Friday (5) at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, in a ceremony held at the organization's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. He inherited Chair 5, which previously belonged to historian José Murilo de Carvalho, who died in August 2023.

The event was attended by the ministers of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, and of Culture, Margareth Menezes. And prominent in the inauguration rites were ABL members Heloísa Teixeira, Arnaldo Niskier, Fernanda Montenegro and Antonio Carlos Secchin. The entry committee was formed by Edmar Lisboa Bacha, Joaquim Falcão and Ruy Castro. The exit committee by Ana Maria Machado, Geraldo Carneiro and Antônio Torres.

Related news:

Krenak spoke of the indigenous plurality that he represents when taking office at the institution.

“Ever since they invited me or encouraged me to occupy this chair number five, I asked myself: 'Can this chair hold 300?'. As Mario de Andrade said, I am 300. Look at the pretension. I am not more than one, but I can invoke more than 300. In this case, 305 people, who in the last 30 years of our country, have become willing to say: 'I am here'. I am Guarani, I am Xavante, I am Kayapo, I am Yanomami, I am Terena”, said Krenak.

Ailton Alves Lacerda Krenak was born in Itabirinha, Minas Gerais, in 1953, in the Rio Doce valley region. At age 17, he moved with his family to Paraná, where he worked as a graphic producer and journalist.

He is an environmentalist, philosopher, poet, writer and honorary doctor from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), University of Brasília (UnB) and Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF). His trajectory is marked by socio-environmental activism and defense of the rights of indigenous peoples. He participated in the founding of the Forest Peoples Alliance and the Union of Indigenous Nations (UNI).

Between 2003 and 2010, Ailton Krenak was a special advisor to the government of Minas Gerais for indigenous affairs, under the administrations of Aécio Neves and António Anastasia. In 2014, he was a speaker at the international seminar Os Mil Nomes de Gaia, held in Rio de Janeiro.

He has published more than 15 books, including: Life is not useful (2020), Ancestral future (2022) and Iideas to postpone the end of the world (2019). Some of them have been translated into more than 13 countries. She won the Juca Pato Award for Intellectual of the Year, from the Brazilian Union of Writers (UBE), in 2020. She currently lives in the Krenak Indigenous Reserve, in the municipality of Resplendor, in Minas Gerais.