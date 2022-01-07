Home page world

Rahmede viaduct © Hans Blossey / IMAGO

Lüdenscheid – The ailing Rahmede viaduct on Autobahn 45 near Lüdenscheid in North Rhine-Westphalia must be demolished. This means that car traffic on the important traffic axis between the eastern Ruhr area and Frankfurt cannot be reopened as planned, as the federal Autobahn GmbH responsible announced on Friday.

According to Elfriede Sauerwein-Braksiek, Head of the Westphalia branch of Autobahn GmbH, cracks were found on the side members in addition to the damage that had already been discovered. For this reason, no vehicles are allowed to drive over the structure. Autobahn GmbH originally planned to be able to reopen traffic to car traffic after around three months after a makeshift reinforcement of the bridge.

The damage was discovered at the beginning of December 2021 during an inspection during the course of the new construction planning for the bridge between Lüdenscheid and Lüdenscheid-Nord. The A45 is an important axis from the Ruhr area to southern Germany in the direction of Frankfurt. Bridges have been renovated or built on the route for years. The full closure at Lüdenscheid had caused chaotic conditions on the diversion routes. (dpa)