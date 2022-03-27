Yesterday he showed on the stories of Instagram the bottle of syrup “Here we go again …” wrote Fabio Fognini, struck by the flu in Indian Wells and probably the victim of a relapse in the humid heat of Miami. And if you have to face a ravenous and in great shape Nick Kyrgios, showing up in poor shape is certainly not the best way to pass. And in fact Nick the terrible, who calls himself “a model, for better or for worse” takes his place in the second round with a clear 6-2 6-4.

The match

Kyrgios immediately starts with a break at the opening, thanks to Fabio, author of three double faults in the game but still able to reach the advantages. Nick immediately climbs 2-0 confirming the advantage and the Ligurian manages to keep the beat shortening on 2-1. But the Italian’s body language is quite clear: he snorts, dangles, he is not in the match unlike his rival and at 3-1 he is dangerously below 0-30. Still to the advantages, he finds the strength to react and keep the joke. but in the seventh game comes a second break from Kyrgios who goes to close the first set with a heavy score: 6-2. With Pio and Amedeo cheering with a lot of tricolor in the stands, capable of making him smile, Fabio calls the doctor for a consultation. When he returns to the field he seems more concentrated and reactive, he keeps the service at zero at the opening and the match proceeds on serve up to 3-3 (with a lot of service from under the Australian. Fognini continues to fuel, who moves better and finally shows off some of his wonders, such as the crossed forehand in the corner with which he seals the 4-3. In the ninth game, however, Fabio gives the bar to zero and sends Kyrgios to serve for the match. In the end Nick also lets himself go to a “too easy”, too simple and on the camera he has time to write a dedication to his girlfriend.