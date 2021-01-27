D.he federal government wants to support the department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof with a loan. This was reported by the German Press Agency, citing the committee of the Economic Stabilization Fund, which met on Wednesday. The company now has the offer of help of up to 460 million euros.

These so-called subordinated loans are intended to bridge the company’s difficult situation and secure jobs. Most recently, the trade association also turned to the federal government and asked for help for Karstadt Kaufhof, because up to 80,000 jobs were attached to Karstadt Kaufhof through suppliers and other companies.

50 branches already closed

The department store group had only completed insolvency proceedings in the fall, in which it was able to free itself from 2 billion euros in debt. However, almost 50 branches were closed and 4,000 jobs were cut. The federal government founded the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) in March 2020 to support large companies with guarantees and capital aid during the Corona crisis and to preserve jobs.

This resulted in a rescue package worth billions for Deutsche Lufthansa and aid for the travel company Tui. Karstadt Kaufhof cannot take advantage of Bridging Aid III, for example, which is capped at an annual turnover of up to 750 million euros. The entry of the state is nevertheless risky because aid is linked to whether there is an economic continuation perspective. This is controversial in the previously ailing department store group.

Almost 130 department stores remain

The Corona crisis had hit the already ailing department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof hard. Group boss Miguel Müllenbach wrote after the completed insolvency proceedings in an employee letter that Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof was back on the field and would turn the table of successful retailers upside down in the coming weeks and months.

But the second lockdown probably thwarted the plan. The group itself is keeping a low profile when it comes to the current situation. However, the GKK general works council chairman Jürgen Ettl only warned a few days ago in an interview with the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”: “Currently the fixed costs are consuming the reserves. It’s easy to calculate how long we would survive a lockdown. “

The trading giant still has almost 130 department stores. In many inner cities, they are indispensable crowd pullers, whose closing would also make many surrounding shops difficult.