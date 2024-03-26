Aileen de Graaf fully supports her choice to leave the Dutch team. The 33-year-old player can no longer justify being in the same team as trans woman Noa-Lynn van Leuven and, like Anca Zijlstra, therefore informed the darts association last weekend that she would turn her back on the national team.
Sports editorial
