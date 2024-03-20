A 3-year-old boy who jumped behind the wheel of a car fatally ran over a 2-year-old girl at a Woodland gas stationCalifornia, last Saturday, March 16 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The owner of the Dodge brand truck He parked at a gas station and left the car running with his 3-year-old son in another seat. When he entered the store, according to the version of the local authorities, the minor managed to take the driver's place and started the unit.

It was then that the car moved forward until it collided with a taco stand that was in the area, where Ailahni was sitting at a table.

The baby's relatives took her to a medical center where he lost his life some time later due to the injuries caused. The victim's father, Sandro Sánchez, told KXTV that the baby was about to turn three on April 3.

The version about the minor at the wheel It was given to the same network by Woodland Police Sergeant Richard Towle, although there are not many details about it.

“We are working to ensure a thorough investigation is completed. This includes taking statements, analyzing evidence, reviewing video surveillance footage, creating scene diagrams and completing investigative reports,” police explained.

At the site of the accident, an altar was improvised in the name of the deceased minor, waiting for the authorities to clarify the case and do justice.