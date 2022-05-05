Scientific research in the field of blood cancer is advancing rapidly: increasingly targeted therapies, treatments without chemotherapy, oral drugs and drug combinations increasingly effective and better tolerated, bi-specific antibodies and Car-T immunotherapy. During ‘Leukemia 2022‘, the important annual meeting scheduled in Rome on 5 and 6 May at the Hotel Nh Collection-Vittorio Veneto, will discuss the most relevant scientific innovations of recent years. The virtuous collaboration betweenItalian association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma (Ail) And Leukemia a partnership that has implemented a symbiosis between researchers, haematologists and volunteers has been going on for years now, and which is renewed again this year.

The Roman conference is sponsored by the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie), the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology (Sies), the Italian group for bone marrow transplantation, hematopoietic stem cells and cell therapies (Gitmo) and the Gimema Foundation-Italian group of haematological diseases of the ‘adult. “Ail with its volunteers is involved in assisting and supporting patients suffering from blood cancersalways supports scientific research thanks to which we have seen an extraordinary series of advances in the treatment of all haematological diseases in recent decades, “he says Pino Toronational president Ail.

“In particular, our association supports the Gimema Group, at the forefront for 40 years in the production of clinical studies, some of which have marked a real breakthrough in the treatment of some forms of blood cancers. The collaboration with Leukemia continues with satisfaction and stands as a valuable alliance between hematologists and researchers who put in enormous efforts to support the research thanks to which we have seen to improve therapies and the quality of life of patients over the last thirty years“.

Ail – a note recalls – has supported hundreds of research projects over the years by raising funds invested to finance the development of new treatments that in some cases have revolutionized hematology. Thanks to his constant commitment, Ail has worked and contributed to the future of patients suffering from leukemia, lymphomas and myelomas who today can count on more effective and less toxic therapies. “The 2022 edition of Leukemia aims to tell the panorama of what has arrived in the last year and a half in clinical and basic research“, points out Angelo Michele Carellaformer director of Hematology and bone marrow transplants at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“The meeting is very dense in terms of quality and quantity of contents, many Italian and foreign presences and above all many young people. The basic concept does not change but the common intent is to make the next editions more and more international and to broaden the interest to other haematological pathologies. The first day is dedicated in particular to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphatic leukemia and chronic myeloproliferative syndromes; during the second day we will mainly talk about acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, immunotherapy with Car-T and bi-specific antibodies “.

The conference will bring together illustrious Italian and foreign hematologists of international fame. This year researchers and doctors will illustrate the results of very recent studies; ample space will be given to the most advanced immunotherapy, the further results of chemotherapy-free therapies, innovative oral and intramuscular drugs will be discussed; in addition, a specific session will be dedicated to the quality of life of haematological patients.