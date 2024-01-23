The new campaign of the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma 'I can't wait', signed by Gibbo&Lori with Paolo Lentini, focuses on the emotional experience of haematological patients. The diagnosis of a blood tumor turns the daily lives of patients and their loved ones upside down, and they find themselves having to face a long, complex therapeutic journey, often far from home. Everything that until recently was normal, repetitive and taken for granted suddenly disappears and you can't wait to get it back. Attending the condominium meeting, doing math homework with your children in the evening, looking for parking… is it possible that there are people in the world who can't wait to experience moments like these? Yes, because leukemia takes away your daily life, makes you miss the simple and beautiful moments, and even the less beautiful ones, the small daily annoyances. The small gestures and everyday habits that are too often taken for granted represent the dream of a return to normality.

The commercial – we read in a note – narrates the painful journey faced by patients and their families and represents the concrete commitment of the Association which contributes to giving them back their everyday lives. “The commercial – states Giuseppe Toro, national president of Ail – translates very effectively how Ail supports the needs of patients, throughout Italy, through the social and health services it puts in place to restore a return to normality as much as possible. We try to alleviate the fears and needs of the sick with the aim of constantly making the institutions aware of not leaving them alone”.

“Usually we try, through our work, to always find a truth in which we can all recognize ourselves, something strong to say, a message that does not leave anyone indifferent – declare Gibbo&Lori – In this case, the inspiration comes from a visit we made at the Tumor Institute of Milan. They showed us that patients live in sterile rooms with glass separating them from visiting relatives, sometimes for months. At that moment we thought: anything is better than staying here. At their side there is someone who is committed to helping them return to their everyday lives. We hope to reach as many people as possible and support Ail in the fight against blood cancers.”

The 'I can't wait' campaign, created in collaboration with the Ail section of Milan, was filmed in a disused wing of the Niguarda hospital in Milan. Starting from an empty room – the note details – the production company The BigMama designed and created a sterile room with glass to divide the two protagonists. Part of the scenes were shot without glass so as not to make the reflection too obvious and thus allow the final twist to be maintained.

For over 50 years, Ail with its 83 provincial sections throughout Italy has been promoting and supporting scientific research for the treatment of blood cancers, assisting patients and their families by accompanying them throughout the course of the disease, offering them services, knowledge and understanding. . Improving the patient's quality of life is an essential objective of the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma.

Ail finances assistance and research projects of high scientific and health value throughout Italy. Annually (2022 data) – concludes the note – the association supports 111 hematology centers, guarantees home care to 1502 patients in 26 provinces, welcomes 1,330 guests in Ail accommodation homes in 33 provinces in the area, offers support to 7,303 patients and family members /caregiver through the provision of social care services during all phases of the disease. We look forward to restoring as much safety and everyday life as possible to all blood cancer patients. The commercial has been on air since January 21st on the main national television networks and online platforms.