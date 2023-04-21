The national conference ‘To cure is to take care’, organized by the Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), will take place in Rome on Friday 5 May. The event, now in its third edition, with the title ‘Environmental impact and health risk’ aims to explore the existing connections between exposure to environmental pollutants and the possible consequences on citizens’ health.

The works – explains Ail in a note – will open at 10 and will be divided into three sessions, one in the morning and two in the afternoon, which will address the issue of health and the environment from different perspectives: environmental risk the first and environmental effects on health second. The last part of the conference will instead be dedicated to well-being and quality of life.

With this event, the Ail intends to contribute to the promotion of scientific knowledge on the relationship between health and the environment. In particular, it wants to shed light on the environmental and social, economic and industrial factors that can affect the onset of diseases such as blood cancer, encouraging strategies to protect the state of health. The event is open to all, but is aimed in particular at health and environmental experts, institutions, the media and all those who wish to deepen their knowledge of the possible correlations between environmental risk and human health in the context of industrial societies in where we live, with the aim, where studies and experiments validate the correlations or even lead to cause/effect relationships, to identify the prevention factors that can remove the feared damages, or at least significantly reduce them, for a general improvement in health and , at the same time, of the health conditions of individual citizens.