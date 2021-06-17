Eight distinguished hematologists available to citizens from morning to evening to answer any kind of question or doubt about blood cancers. And the toll-free number Ail 800.22.65.24, that on Monday 21 June, on the occasion of the sixteenth ‘National Day for the Fight against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma’ I will be active from 8.00 to 20.00.





An initiative that is a tradition – underlines AIL – and which offers patients the opportunity to speak with renowned haematologists asking for clarification on their pathologies and therapies, without time and privacy problems that they may have with doctors and the nurses who usually follow them in their care centers.