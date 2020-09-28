The CBI team investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had formed a team of forensic experts of AIIMS. This forensic team will reveal in its report on the basis of investigation of Sushant’s viscera and autopsy that Sushant had committed suicide or was murdered. Now some things related to the investigation of this forensic team are coming out, after which it is believed that the CBI team is going to move from the angle of abetment to suicide in this case.

According to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now, sources have revealed that the forensic team has not found any toxic substance in Sushant’s body in his investigation. Also, their DNA sample has also been matched. However, it is being told that more investigation is yet to be done in the autopsy report of Cooper Hospital. In such a situation, the investigation of Sushant’s murder in the forensic team does not seem to be confirmed. AIIMS ‘forensic team has also raised some questions on the autopsy report of Cooper Hospital. The team believes that where the postmortem of Sushant’s body was done there was not as much light as it should have.

If the sources report is correct, then the CBI will pursue its investigation only with the angle of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of committing suicide and cheating in their report filed in Patna. Apart from the CBI, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the ED from the financial angle and the NCB by the drugs angle.