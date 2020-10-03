The team of forensic experts of AIIMS probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case has submitted its report to the CBI. This forensic team has told in its last and final report that Sushant died due to suicide. AIIMS expert panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta has ruled out any possibility of Sushant being strangled.

No bruises on the body

According to ANI report, AIIMS forensic head doctor Sudhir Gupta said, ‘We have prepared our final report. It is a case of complete execution and suicide. He further said in his statement, ‘There were no other injury marks other than hanging on Sushant’s body. No conflict / scuffle marks have also been found on the body or clothing of the deceased.

No poisonous or intoxicating substance found in the body

The team of 7 forensic experts of AIIMS has a long discussion with the CBI team about their investigation. Dr. Gupta further said, ‘Bombay toxic science lab or AIIMS toxicology lab has not found any poisonous or intoxicating substance in Sushant’s body. The entire scar found on the neck is due to hanging. Earlier, the panel of Cooper Hospital, which did Sushant’s postmortem, also termed Sushant’s death as suicide. However, the medical board has refused to give more details of the report as the case is still pending before the court.

Sushant’s death case: Fans in support of Riya after AIIMS report

There was a demand for investigation from the angle of murder

Explain that Sushant’s family, friends and fans have been expressing disappointment over the delay in the CBI investigation for the past several days. Apart from this, there is a demand from family and fans that this case should not be investigated by suicide but by the angle of murder. The lawyer for Sushant’s family is also not happy with the direction of the investigation in Sushant’s case. The case is also being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau from the drugs angle and has arrested Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant besides several alleged drug peddlers.