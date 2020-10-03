The panel of AIIMS doctors has recently given a big statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel, said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered, rather it is a case of suicide. The AIIMS team reached this conclusion after examining Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report.

After this report, Sushant’s sister Shweta has given her reaction. Shweta tweeted, ‘We will win’.

We Will Win! 4 pic.twitter.com/LZSrqEpBGC

– Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 3, 2020

What came in the report

According to India Today, the panel of doctors completely rejected the talk of murder in Sushant Singh Rajupat’s death case. Explain that many people, including Sushant’s family, had requested the CBI to initiate an inquiry from the angle of murder in this case on the possibility of Sushant’s murder.

Explain that Sushant’s family had accused Riya Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and alleged money transaction. Currently, Riya Chakraborty and his brother are accused in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh case.