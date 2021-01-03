The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved emergency use of two vaccines of corona virus. Soon, a vaccination campaign will also be started in the country to prevent the corona virus. All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria, when cleared of two vaccines simultaneously, said it is a good day for the country and also a good way to start the new year.

He also said that one of the two vaccines approved, an indigenous covaccine, can be used as a backup. He said that both the vaccines are made in India. Which is also cost effective and easy to be available. Guleria said that we should start vaccinating in the shortest possible time. He said that vaccines go through various stages to ensure that they are safe. The AIIMS director further said that all data is seriously examined and tested by experts after which the vaccine is approved.

Guleria said that Bharat Biotech vaccines can be used as a backup. In case of emergency we need to be vaccinated when there is a sudden increase in corona cases, then Bharat Biotech vaccine can be used. He added that Bharat Biotech vaccine can be used when we are not sure how effective the serum institute vaccine is becoming.

The drug regulator of India has on Sunday approved limited emergency use in the country of Kovshield, an indigenously developed vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech. The approval has been granted by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) based on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

DCGI Dr. VG Somani while speaking to the media said that CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee after adequate study and accordingly accorded approval for limited use in the emergencies of M / s Serum and M / s Bharat Biotech vaccines. Its being done.