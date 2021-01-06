new Delhi: The crisis of Corona virus (Covid-19) is not yet over. Newly infected patients of the corona virus are getting confirmed every day. More than one crore corona virus patients have appeared in the country so far. Meanwhile, the vaccine has also been approved for the prevention of Corona virus in the country. After which AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has described both the vaccine doses as very important.

Two covid vaccines have been approved by the government for the elimination of Corona virus in India. Meanwhile, in the video uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has shared some important things. In this video, he has answered some questions related to the vaccination campaign. Also, Guleria has said that the corona vaccine will prove to be effective.

Both doses are necessary

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria says that in order to gain protection from Kovid-19, it is necessary for a person to take both doses of the corona vaccine to develop better immunity to prevent the corona epidemic. Let us know that two vaccines in India have got government approval to fight the corona epidemic. Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covicine’ and Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine have been allowed to use emergency.

On the other hand, Guleria says that usually two weeks after taking the second dose, antibodies develop in the body. With this, Guleria said that the Corona vaccine introduced in India will prove to be as effective as the vaccine developed in other countries. Kovid-19 vaccination program is expected to start in India in a few days.

