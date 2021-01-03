new Delhi: January 3, 2021 was an important day in the Corona era. The Drug Controller General of India approved the emergency use of two Corona vaccines ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovaccin’ in the country. On this, Delhi AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that this is a big day for the country and this is a great way to start the year. Both vaccines are made in India only. These are cost effective. We should roll out the vaccine soon.

Along with this, he said, “It is important to understand that when we consider a vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore the vaccine goes through various stages to ensure that it is safe.” Only then we come to the Human Trial. All data is viewed by reviewers after which the vaccine is approved. “

Randeep Guleria said that when the emergency situation comes and there will be a sudden increase in cases and we need to be vaccinated, then in this situation, India will use biotech vaccine.

This approval has been granted by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) based on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Sunday. DCGI Dr. VG Somani said in a press conference, “CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee after adequate study and accordingly the acceptance of limited use in the emergency situation of Messrs. Serum and Messrs. Bharat Biotech Is being provided.

This has cleared the way for the release of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days. He said, “Two doses of serum and Bharat Biotech vaccine will be applied. These vaccines have to be stored at two to eight degree Celsius temperature.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce ‘Kovishield’. Bharat Biotech has developed ‘Covaxin’ in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Terming the approval of emergency use of two anti-Kovid-19 vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this will give a boost to the campaign of Kovid-free India. PM Modi tweeted, “A defining moment in India’s war against the global epidemic.” DCGI’s approval to Serum Institute and Bharat Biotak vaccines will boost the campaign for a healthy and covid-free India. Congratulations to the scientists and innovators who are engaged in this campaign and congratulations to the countrymen. ”

PM Modi wrote in his second tweet, “It is a matter of pride that the two vaccines whose emergency use has been approved are both made in India.” This shows the will of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India. That self-reliant India, the basis of which is – Survey Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya. ”

