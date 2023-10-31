Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

The re-elected Ilse Aigner speaks to the conscience of MPs. She directs many of her words to the AfD – whose candidate fails in the vote.

Munich – Markus Söder wants to be the first. With the ballot paper in his hand to re-elect Ilse Aigner as President of the State Parliament, he is already waiting for the ballot box to arrive. Plus a demonstrative chat with Aigner. They entered parliament together in 1994, and today they are among the longest-serving members. They are connected by an eventful, by no means harmonious history. But yesterday should belong entirely to Aigner. Söders will follow this Tuesday when he is re-elected Prime Minister.

Söder is running for re-election – Aigner speaks to MPs’ conscience

Aigner’s result is good. CSU parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek calls her an “outstanding fighter for democracy in Bavaria”. They see it that way in the other factions too. 164 of the 200 representatives vote for her. Standing ovations. The AfD remains seated, but by no means does everyone vote no.

The president made it clear in her speech that she was “neutral in terms of party politics”. But: “I am not without attitude.” Many of her words are aimed at the AfD. The state parliament is not a “filming location for your own social media channel. No stage for political theater.” But not only. “Where does the state have to be strong because there is no alternative to it?” she asks. “And where does the state have to withdraw from people’s lives – where does it simply have to stay out of it?” This can be seen as a friendly greeting to the Greens.

The re-elected Ilse Aigner speaks to the conscience of MPs. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

They are sending a new deputy to the presidency. Ludwig Hartmann, the previous parliamentary group leader. Tobias Reiß is new for the CSU (with even better results than Aigner), previously the parliamentary manager of his group. Alexander Hold (FW) and Markus Rinderspacher (SPD) remain. The AfD is again denied a deputy post. Your candidate Matthias Vogler fails again in the secret vote. Not even all AfD MPs vote for him.

AfD is currently the strongest opposition force in the Bavarian state parliament

The rules of procedure will also be changed slightly – but with an impact. The AfD is currently the strongest opposition force and can always be the first to respond to a government party’s speech. For example, a government statement by Markus Söder. Until now, this order has always applied to the entire legislative period. In the future, the order of speeches should be based on the current group size. Background: In the last legislative period, a number of AfD members left the parliamentary group. If just one MP leaves the party this time, it would lose its first speaking slot. Amazing: The AfD agrees – with the strange reason that they are the only opposition force in the state parliament anyway.

Aigner announces a tougher approach. There will soon be penalties for reprimands. She will not accept a “degradation of a democratic constitutional body (…) in the future either”. The President’s “urgent request”: “Let us verbally disarm.”