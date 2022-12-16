Aifi, the award was won by CVC Capital Partners in the Buy Out category

The operation he saw Mooney, the local Italian fintech, involved in the overall buyout managed by CVC Capital Partner on Sisal Group, won the 19th edition of the Claudio Dematté Private Equity of the Year Award; event organized by AIFI, the Italian Association of Private Equity, Venture Capital and Private Debt, internationally recognized as an institutional representative and promoter of private capital activity.

The award was won by CVC Capital Partners in the category Buy Out (purchase transaction of a majority or total shareholding in the company by private equity funds alongside the management) for the Big Buy Out section, and was motivated by the transaction’s decisive role in bringing the business back to growth through a strategy focused on the development of the online offer, extraordinary finance operations and the separation of the payments division. The award recognized the decisive role of the management of CVC Capital Partners and that of Sisal Group led by CEO Emilio Petrone who then gave birth to Mooney, today a leading company in Italy in the payments sector.

“I am very happy because this award is a recognition of five very intense years of great work in which we made difficult decisions with consequent risks but also of enormous satisfaction because what has been done in Sisal Group has laid the foundations for Mooney’s success today – he has declared Emilio Petrone, Chief Executive Officer of Mooney – I worked very well with CVC because it not only allowed me to put what I thought into practice but it also brought added value through synergistic work”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

