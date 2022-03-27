State of Mexico.- A few days after its inauguration, the International Airport Philip Angeles (AIFA), announced that by mid-2022 the airlift will be opened Mexico united states with the integration to the terminal of two North American airlines.

In a publication on social networks, AIFA reported that the flights will be run by the companies, “Delta and Copa Airlines”, which are contemplated to start in the second half of 2022.

So far, the Santa Lucía airport has seven national routes to the cities of Tijuana, Cancún, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Villahermosa and Mérida, but it is expected that more destinations will be integrated in the coming months.

This mega project that was born as a replacement for the New International Airport of Mexico that was being built in Lake Texcoco, has been harshly criticized since its inauguration on March 21. because different political actors have pointed out that this work is unfinished and only represents “a whim of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”

President Andrés Manuel has maintained that AIFA saved 125 billion pesos, since the Santa Lucía airport is expected to have an official cost of 75 billion pesos, although investigations carried out by national media indicate that the cost could rise. has more than 116 billion pesos.