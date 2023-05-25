The go-ahead for free contraceptives has been postponed: the Board of Directors of Aifa – the Italian drug agency – notes that “the essential elements for deliberating do not exist” on the free sale of the pill and “asks for further information” from the two technical committees which they had prepared the preliminary investigation, the technical-scientific one coordinated by Patrizia Popoli and the one on prices led by Giovanna Scroccaro.

The Board of Directors, informs a note, “has acknowledged that the agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the national health system in the various scenarios for the adoption of reimbursement”. Among the cases examined that of women of childbearing age, or those who are in financially disadvantaged conditions or young people up to 19-26 years of age as occurs in some European countries and in the 6 Italian regions that offer free contraceptive pills.

“As usual – it goes on to read – the BoD states that it is ready to play its role and to fully express its opinion as soon as it has the adequate preliminary investigation required of the consultative Commissions. Furthermore, with these indications, the Council undertakes to activate a consultation table with the supervisory ministries and the Conference of Regions “.

The decision has been postponed and, given the timing of the meetings, it won’t be discussed again before the summer. On April 24, the two technical committees had given a positive opinion on the gratuity, providing for 140 million in spending, and arousing perplexities in various members of the majority. Among the points to be clarified by the Aifa Board of Directors there is also the doubt that the technicians have taken into account the hypothesis that once the drug has been made reimbursable it would have been used by a higher number of Italian women than at present.