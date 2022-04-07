The administration of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), in the State of Mexico, must report on the operation of the biometric recognition system e gates installed at the entrances to the terminal rooms, the INAI ordered this Thursday.

In ordinary session the Plenary of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) considered that the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the AIFA acted in an erroneous or mistaken manner when responding that it did not find documentary evidence on the data requested by a citizen.

And it is that through a request for transparency, the citizen consulted the Operation and Administration directorates of the Sedena how said system will work, how and for how long the data collected from passengers will be protected and if it will be the government or some company. who makes use of these and for what purposes they will be used.

Read more: AMLO announces improving urbanity in 7 municipalities of Edomex close to AIFA

While, when presenting the appeal before the Plenary, the commissioner Adrian Alcala highlighted that in a first review of the request, the AIFA stated that it did not have the data because the system has not yet been installed. automatic access systemto which the one from INAI limited that the dependency should have this information before its installation.

About the E-Gates

On the other hand, while the other aggravating factor in Sedena’s response was that it did not provide proof of how it searched for information or which agencies it consulted, Alcalá pointed out that the access system aims to have a more “organic” control of the passengers and mobility inside the Santa Lucía terminal.

At this point, he stressed that upon arrival passengers must document their luggage in the modules of their airline, where they will take their photograph for registration, to which they will link data such as identity and passport number, in order to be able to enter to the rooms without having to show any documents.

Read more: Land donated to build homes for those affected by landslide in Cerro del Chiquihuite

While those who do not document baggage must register at one of the self-service modules, where they will link their boarding pass with the identification and passportand a photograph that will be taken in the module to create the digital passenger record.