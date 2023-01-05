Aifa, the general manager relieved of his duties. The case breaks out

The government Melons continues in his work replacements of executives in key companies under state control. After John’s dismissal Legninirelieved of the role of extraordinary commissioner for the reconstruction of central Italy, which was replaced by Guido Castlesnow it’s the turn of the general manager Of AifaNicholas Magrini. The director of the Italian drug agency – reads the Corriere della Sera – has received the letter with which the Minister of Health Horace Tell us ends his mandate. The office of Magrini, like all those who preceded him, is subject to the system of spoils system. An announced change therefore. The letter is definitive formal act. “In thanking you for your valuable work at the Agency, I represent that it is not my intention to confirm it“, writes Schillaci.

From today, – continues the Corriere – Magrini will have to “limit itself to the care of ordinary activity administration“. The deposition does not take place without controversy. The Bolognese pharmacologist comes supported by decision from secretary of the Democrats Henry Read on Twitter: “On health, protection of the weak, there is a need not for partisan choices but for continuity. The choice is serious and wrong“. The president of the senators of FI, Licia Ronzulliis ready to counterattack: “After 11 years of patronage management of power Letta cries scandal because decisions are legitimately made and chosen figures deemed best for top management public entities“. Still secret the name of his replacement.

