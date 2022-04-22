The Italian Medicines Agency has given the green light to the reimbursement of ofatumumab, the first highly effective home treatment targeted at B cells indicated for adults with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis in which the patient has exacerbations followed by periods with milder or absent symptoms . An important approval that testifies to Novartis’ commitment to developing innovative therapies capable of responding to the still unmet needs of both the medical profession and people with multiple sclerosis.