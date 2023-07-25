As demonstrated by the results of an Italian review of the Refine study, the new solution for subcutaneous injection of this therapy produced by Biogen maintains the same efficacy and safety profile as the intravenous formulation. With benefits, as documented by the Easier study, also in terms of reduction in treatment times and consequent greater flexibility and customization of therapy, as well as potential savings and organizational improvements for healthcare facilities authorized for the treatment of MS
