The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) warns of the imminent shortage of two human insulin-based anti-diabetic products: Insuman rapid* 100 IU/ml solution for injection in cartridge, for intramuscular and subcutaneous use – which will be missing from 23 January – and Insuman rapid 100 IU/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen, subcutaneous use – which will be in short supply from 31 January. AIFA also reports that the return to normal supply is expected for December 2023, and warns that “the interruption of insulin treatment is potentially life-threatening. Therefore, replacement with alternative formulations is necessary to avoid hyperglycemia and serious complications”.